CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are on scene at a motor vehicle accident versus pedestrian crash.
Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Clark tells Western Mass News a Chicopee Public School elementary student was hit by a car getting off the bus Monday afternoon.
The student was transported by ambulance to Baystate Hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.
A neighbor tells Western Mass News they witnessed an eight year old boy get hit by the car when he got off the bus.
"Parents screaming, crying. You hear people saying oh my gosh call the cops, call the cops. They stayed with him. There was a lot of people around him. I feel like he at least had some peace around him when it happened," neighbor Celina Rodriguez said.
Police responded around 3 p.m. on Grove St. to a motor vehicle crash versus a pedestrian.
Chicopee Police Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene.
Grove St. is closed from Front St. to Ellerton St.
Clark said the family has been notified and the schools sends their thoughts and prayers to the family.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story as more details develop.
