CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As COVID-19 cases increase across the Bay State, one local city is enacting a mask mandate at all municipal buildings.
The City of Chicopee announced that the mandate will take effect on Thursday and will apply to all employees in common spaces and when they are not in their personal work space.
Those visiting a municipal building will also be required to wear a mask and will be provided with a mask if someone doesn't have one.
Exemptions to the policy include:
- Children under 5 years old
- Persons for whom a face mask or covering creates a health risk or is not safe because of any of the following conditions or circumstances
- A face mask or covering affects the person’s ability to breathe safely
- The person has a mental health or other medical diagnosis that advises against wearing a mask or covering
- The person has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or covering or
- The person depends on supplemental oxygen to breathe
Officials noted that, at this time, the city is not mandating masks in privately-owned spaces that have the freedom to choose their own policy.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
