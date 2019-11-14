CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee family said their home improvement project has turned into a home deterioration nightmare.
Their goal was to make their basement handicap-accessible for their disabled relative, but the family said they've been left with an unfinished job.
"He hasn’t had a real shower in years," said Lyne Hayward.
Hayward has been living in an apartment to care for her quadriplegic brother, Patrick.
However, her family has a house on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee, with a basement she wanted to adapt into an apartment to give Patrick the taste of independence he doesn't currently have.
"I have to bathe him in bed, shave him in bed," Hayward added.
Hayward applied for a home modification loan from the state through Way Finders and got $48,000. She said she also took out a separate, personal loan to widen her garage and found a contractor - Bernard Berard - to do both.
"I mean, I thought I trusted him. I thought he was doing his job," Hayward noted.
Filling out of the loan paperwork happened in December 2017. In June 2018, demolition on the basement began.
"It’ll be two years in December," Hayward said.
Two years and the family said they are left with an unfinished, unlit basement that even an able-bodied person would struggle to access.
"You got all this money, what happened to it? The 44,000?" Hayward asked.
Hayward said the home modification loan for the basement was split into four payments and, as progress was made, she would sign off on another check.
"He’s going to get all the materials and do everything. He started the work," Hayward said.
However, Hayward said the progress stopped on both the basement and the garage.
"I kept calling him like 'What’s going on?' 'Oh yeah, in a couple weeks, couple weeks,'" Hayward noted.
However, she said, in August, the communication with Berard stopped too.
"He just said he didn’t have any money if I could put it on my own credit card," Hayward said.
The last home modification loan check from Way Finders can't be signed until the basement is done and inspected, but Hayward said Berard, who Western Mass News found is up-to-date with his license and appears to be in good standing with the state, won't finish the basement until he gets more money for the garage.
Though Berard didn't do an interview with Western Mass News, he said via email that he is waiting for more payment on the garage before he does any more work on either project.
"We’ve already given him $29,000 towards this garage. He’s asking me for more money and I said 'I’m sorry. I’m not giving you more money,'" Hayward said.
Peter Gagliardi, president of Way Finders, added, "We felt that the work was clearly not done."
Western Mass News spoke to Way Finders, who initially helped the Haywards finance the basement project. Gagliardi told Western Mass News their funding source is working to allow the Haywards to engage a new contractor for the basement.
"...To finish the work and do it correctly with no increased cost being passed on to the homeowner," Gagliardi explained.
While that will help with the basement, the garage is still an incomplete hole in their home.
"I feel like I just run in circles. I just want it finished and I don't want Bernie doing work for anyone and doing this to them," said Hayward's daughter, Megan LeFrenaye.
Way Finders said that won't be an issue anymore.
"The funding source has barred this contractor from participating in the program in the future," Gagliardi said.
However, in the present, Patrick is still without a place to safely live.
"This place was to give him hope after our mom died of a brain tumor two years ago. This place was to give him hope," Hayward said.
