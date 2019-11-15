CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family in Chicopee needs your help. They are currently in the process of adopting a little girl from China and have been chosen to be a part of a contest to help reduce the cost.
For Michael and Lisa Fitzgerald, nothing is more important than their family.
"We have four children, two boys two girls. We have a 15 year old, a 10 year old, a 6 year old, and a 3 year old," said Lisa Fitzgerald.
However, the process of bringing each of their children into their home wasn't an easy one.
"Our first three children are biological. We did spend a lot of time with Baystate Reproductive and we were able to have three children," Lisa added.
However, they told Western Mass News that a few years ago, they felt their family was still not complete and decided to adopt.
"Our youngest. His name is August. We adopted him in 2017. We were not planning on adopting a fifth child. We really weren't," Lisa explained.
However, in roughly three months, the Fitzgerald party of six will soon become a party of seven.
They are getting ready to adopt a daughter from northeast China, near Beijing. Her name is Carlotta, she's four years old, and she was born with a birth defects making it difficult for her to walk
The family submitted a video to enter a contest with the organization, Fund The Nation.
"On a whim, we said 'Ahh why not?' and last weekend, we put together a video with our kids to submit and Tuesday, we got a call saying we were one of the top ten finalists," Michael Fitzgerald said.
If they win the contest, they'll receive money to help pay for the adoption fees. It's something that would not only help get Carlotta here, but also help with her medical fees.
"Being on this side of it and having people help us fund our adoption is a little uncomfortable for us but its very humbling. We've received so much support and it shows there is a lot of kindness in this world," Lisa Fitzgerald explained.
Even if they don't win, they can't wait to bring their daughter home.
Voting runs until November 19 and if you'd like to help, CLICK HERE for more information.
