SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The HEROES Act fixes problems the Ways and Means Committee noted with the CARES Act adding compensation for adult dependents, such as those claimed who are over the age of 18.
This means college students will not be left out of this second wave of coronavirus relief.
Western Mass News spoke with a family who felt the economic impact of their college dependent being left out of that extra money.
They said they could have used the extra funds.
“We were all very disappointed,” said Christine Amo of Chicopee.
As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Massachusetts, Amo's son -- a college student -- had to come home.
The Chicopee mom said her son, Nick, is not working as much as he was while in school.
They missed out on the extra $500 in stimulus money last month and it impacted their family.
“So there were some added expenses for the household,” she said. “And adding insult to injury, he lost his 20 hours of work he was doing on campus.”
Nick Amo said he also has bills to pay, but his income is less because of his loss in work hours.
“I work three jobs at school,” he said. “So two of the jobs, I’m not working right now. I’m working my hours cut at school too. So I’m only working five hours a week. So I’m usually making $200 a week at school. With my car insurance, my car payment, things like that, it’s kind of hurting financially and everything.”
Those first stimulus checks that passed the House and Senate, and approved by President Donald Trump, left out adult dependents such as college students.
This time, the range would depend on the household.
“Rather than $500 for children, it’s going to be just $1,200 per person per household,” Western New England Economic Professor Karl Petrick said. “Up to a maximum of $6,000 .”
Petrick said this new stimulus proposal widens the range on who gets what allowing them to receive more money.
“It’s also going to be a bit more open in terms of who does quality, and that’s also very necessary,” he said.
The House plans to vote on this new stimulus package as early as Friday, but it faces a tough challenge to pass the Senate.
