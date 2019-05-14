SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee family is devastated after their father's headstone was vandalized.
They're speaking only to Western Mass News about the upsetting discovery, only a few days after the grave site was put in at Oak Grove Cemetery.
"I started crying, I started crying," said one daughter.
It's been less than a week since a Chicopee family completed the grave site at Oak Grove Cemetery honoring their late father, who died in November after a battle with cancer.
"It's just very sad. This is a respectful place for people to rest and lay and you just have disrespectful people taking things. It's just not fair," a daughter explained.
The daughters did not want to show their faces on-camera, but told Western Mass News a few days after the headstone went in, these two vases were removed from the site.
"The vases were very special because we were able to put the flowers in it and they were expensive. We had to add them on on top of the price, so we'd really just like them back," a daughter added.
Oak Grove Cemetery said they get complaints of things missing from grave sites weekly. On Monday, they had two reports of these vases being removed from a headstone.
The cemetery said it's important family and friends keep things of value and meaning at home.
"People like to put balloons, pinwheels, little angle trinkets where they should just keep them at home where they're protected and not easily taken," said Oak Grove Cemetery superintendent John Huffman.
The family said they will be contacting police.
Until then, they hope this disrespectful act doesn't happen to anyone else and if any businesses recognize someone trying to sell vases like these that they report it.
"For the people who did do this, I would truly tell them they need to stop because if it was any of their loved ones, I'm pretty sure they wouldn't want it to happen to them," a daughter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.