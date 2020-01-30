CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee family is trying to get state driving laws changed to allow younger drivers to help in getting senior and disabled family members out in the community.
Katrina's Bill in the state Senate would allow new drivers the ability to drive with their unlicensed, disabled relatives in the car, something that's currently illegal.
Right now, a Massachusetts teen between the ages of 16 and a half and 18 has a junior's license.
Those young drivers legally can't drive with other passengers unless they're accompanied by a licensed driver over twenty-one.
Katrina's Bill argues that young drivers should be able to bring a grandparent to the doctors or a disabled relative to a family outing although that passenger no longer has a driver's license.
"She’ll never be able to drive. She’s legally blind," Chicopee resident Richard King tells us.
"But I can drive in video games," Chicopee resident Katrina King stated.
Katrina King doesn't want her disability to stop her from being a normal 25-year-old woman with an active social life that revolves around hockey.
"We’re actually both season ticket holders to the Thunderbirds," says Katrina.
"Eventually, she’s got to get sick of me taking her everywhere," said Richard.
Her father, Richard, is usually the one who drives.
"My sled hockey. Driving me to sled hockey," explained Katrina.
But Katrina tells Western Mass News she's sick of the burden constantly falling to her father when she's had other, younger family members who are capable of taking her out, like teenage cousins.
"I would love to go to the games with them sometime," continued Katrina.
But because Katrina's cousins were junior licensed operators, they could not drive with her in the car.
Even though she's over 21, state law says a teen driver's passenger must have a license.
"I would have to drive her there and meet them there, and then I have to go back and pick her up," stated Richard.
From this back and forth, the Chicopee father came up with Katrina's Bill, which would give young drivers special permission to bring unlicensed family members to appointments and outings.
Richard envisions it could help working families with grandparents, who are no longer mobile.
"He’s got a grandchild come in, who could maybe take him somewhere or do something with him and under the law, he can’t do it. If there are people out there who work every day, why shouldn’t we allow people to help them out?" asked Richard.
Senator James Welch recently introduced Katrina's Bill to the Senate.
He tells Western Mass News over video chat the Kings' story highlighted how the current law restricts families from helping loved ones who can't drive.
"To help everyone in the family, to be able to pitch in and do what they can to help their loved one, be able to remain active," said Senator Welch.
"It would allow people, like Katrina, to go out with maybe some people within her own age group," says Richard.
For Richard, the bill would help keep Katrina the active, busy, hockey-loving woman she's always been.
"Our sled hockey team is called the Springfield Thunderbirds Sled Hockey team," continued Katrina.
Because she's not slowing down anytime soon.
"I would like to put this in there. On March 28 of this year, we are doing a fundraiser for our sled hockey team," added Katrina.
