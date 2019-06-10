CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A reptile was on the run in Chicopee.
Now, the Massachusetts Environmental Police are looking for its owner.
We spoke with a young woman who said she couldn't believe it when she saw a massive lizard in her neighbor's yard.
"I think we are all just shocked to see just such a big animal that wasn't a dog or a cat. We were just like what is this thing," Chicopee resident Madison LaFlamm-Garcia.
An Argentine Tegu is what Madison LaFlamm-Garcia and her family saw in her neighbor's backyard on Sunday.
"Me and my mom were just hanging out in the backyard and, all of a sudden, our neighbor just started like screaming, so my mom ran off. I had no idea where she went and I went over there. I just seen this giant lizard behind the grill and I started freaking out as well, because we had no idea what it was. We didn't know if it was dangerous or anything like that," says Madison.
She tells Western Mass News they immediately called animal control.
"We went on like a wild iguana chase for a good hour and a half all over down here and we were finally able to catch up to it, and we were finally like, 'Thank God we got this thing'," stated Madison.
The three-to-four foot reptile is an exotic pet that is allowed in the state of Massachusetts.
According to Stephanie Karrisch from Dave's Soda and Pet City, Tegus are friendly pets.
"Argentinean Tegus are know for being the puppies of the reptile world, so they are very trainable. Some people even harvest train them. You can take them for walks like you would your pet dog," Karrisch tells us.
Officials are reminding pet owners it's important you don't lose sight of them.
"It is very important to know where your pet is at all times and not leave them unattended, especially in this situation. They are very good at digging, so, if there are fence lines that they can get under or no fence at all, it is really important to keep an eye on them," added Karrisch.
Dave's Soda and Pet City says these reptiles are typically bought out of state at a reptile expo.
