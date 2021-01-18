CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee family has set up a blessing box to safely give back to those in need during the pandemic.
Their community involvement runs deep. The organizers, who prefer to remain anonymous, told Western Mass News that pre-pandemic, their family delivered care packages to shelters and volunteered at the Knights of Columbus.
As the mother blew out her birthday candles last year, she wished for the most selfless act imaginable.
“For my birthday, I decided that I wanted to give back in the safest way possible, and we dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Clause. We set up the whole Christmas decorations. We did a big movie display through a shoot we were giving school supplies, hats, gloves stuff like that,” the blessings box organizer explained.
As the pandemic rages, unable to volunteer in the ways they used to, they were in search of new ideas.
“We fill up the blessing box with toiletries, essentials, foods, books, clothing, socks, and hygiene products. Anyone can come during the daylight hours, and they can grab whatever they need, it gets refilled every day, and once a week we’re going to have a table with clothing and other items,” the blessing box organizer said.
They’ve been paying for the items out of their own pocket. But within 24 hours of placing the blessing box on Wheatland Ave., overwhelming community support and interest in donating has poured in.
There's also a prayer box. The family plans to remove the requests daily and pray together for any messages left inside.
“We’re in a pandemic, I think a lot of people could use someone to pray for them,” the blessing box organizer said.
It can be difficult to ask for help, especially in a time like this, but the blessing box has made one thing very clear we are all in this together, and we will get through this, together.
For those interested in donating or getting involved, contact information for their non-profit organization, Mission Worthy, can be found here.
