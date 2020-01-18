CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Snow is falling hard in Chicopee and first responders are reminding everyone of small steps to increase safety before, during, and after a snow storm.
Lt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh with the Chicopee Fire Department says things like slowing down on the roads and allowing for extra stopping distance are things people are aware of.
However, many times, they are called to respond to injuries from not salting and sanding periodically throughout the storm, causing unseen slick spots, and improperly clearing a clogged snowblower.
She also tells Western Mass News if you are using an external heating source, such as a space heater, wood stove, or pellet stove, there are some extra steps to take to stay safe.
"Working smoke and CO alarms if they have a pellet stove. Wood stove, they need to maintain them and have working alarms," stated Lt. Collins Kalbaugh.
The department is trained and prepared to handle whatever calls they receive throughout the storm.
However, due to the road conditions, the department does anticipate a slightly longer response time for calls.
