CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Fire Department was honored at the governor's 31st annual Firefighter of the Year Heroic Awards on Monday morning.
Chicopee firefighters received a group meritorious conduct award in recognition of their search for two missing children back in December 2019.
Two children went to play in the woods and ended up on the iced over Chicopee River.
Firefighters were able to use a social media video the kids had posted to find their last location and a break in the ice.
One child was located quickly and transported to Baystate where he later died. The second child was found several days later.
Those recognized Monday include:
- Deputy Chief Wayne Lemay
- Captain Peter Jerusik
- Lieutenant Nicholas Lacasse
- Lieutenant Daniel Sousa
- Firefighter Jon Fisher
- Firefighter Donald Grey
- Firefighter Steven Laurin
- Firefighter Zachary Pirog
- Firefighter Stephan Willett
