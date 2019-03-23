CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a house fire on East St. in Chicopee Saturday afternoon.
The call came in just before noon time.
Western Mass News did go to the scene and we could see firefighters working.
We're told, by police, that no injuries have been reported.
The home is located at 155 East Street.
While we were there, it appeared that the fire was under control...no flames, or smoke was visible.
The Chicopee Police Department did block the area off to traffic while firefighters worked the scene.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information emerges.
