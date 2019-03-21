CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local food kitchen is asking for the community's help. They're without one of their most popular items to get them through the remainder of the winter season and it's something most of us probably have lying around.
Have a can of soup lying around or even just a dollar? You could be a huge help to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee.
"That's one of our prime pantry needs," said Kristin Rivers with Lorraine's.
Rivers told Western Mass News soup is one of their most requested items during the cold winter months.
The shelf for it at the facility is empty, so until the kitchen gets more donations, they won't be able to meet their need which has been high this winter.
"On average, we have 40 to 50 families who come in for our pantry services during the day," Rivers explained.
Rivers said that they're also hoping for more soup donations not just because of its popularity but because of its balanced ingredients.
"One of the things Lorraine's is trying to do with our donations is have a more nutritional feel, so things healthier for our clients," Rivers noted.
The kitchen also offers products like pastas, peanut butter, refridgerated goods, and even cleaning supplies - all part of the mission of founder Lorraine Houle, who passed away in December.
"Her passing recently was very devastating not just to our staff and volunteers, but to the community at large," Rivers said.
However, for the community that relies on Lorraine's for assistance, the kitchen continues to operate, thanks to its many volunteers who happily accept a variety of donations, but right now are hoping to fill the soup shelf back up.
Lorraine's Soup Kitchen and Pantry is located at 170 Pendexter Avenue in Chicopee. Donations are accepted Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
