CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee High School basketball player hit the quadruple digits Monday night.
Yamirelis Matos netted her one thousandth point Monday night during the Chicopee High School versus Springfield Central High School game.
We caught up with Matos, a senior and captain of the girls basketball team, before her last game.
"This is a great group of girls that I wish I could continue to play basketball with, but I'm excited for the future and the journey that is to come," Matos told us.
She is heading to Wilkes University in Virginia where she will keep playing basketball and join their pharmacy program.
