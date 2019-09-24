CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Foreigner, the rock band with numerous hits from the 70s and 80s, is playing The Big E on Sunday night and one local high school chorus gets to join them.
The Chicopee High School chorus has been practicing throughout the entire year, but this week's practice is a little different.
This coming Sunday, the last day of The Big E, the chorus will be playing with the popular 70s and 80s rock band Foreigner.
"I'm honestly really excited, like I didn't think that Chicopee High would get to play with Foreigner or any band that's so popular," said senior Kaitlyn Brobr.
It was Chicopee's chorus instructor Deborah Salli who was the one to make this all possible.
Salli, a member of the Massachusetts Music Educators Association, received an email all the way from Los Angeles looking for a high school chorus to come sing with Foreigner.
Knowing her talented group of singers, Salli immediately responded, which got them the gig.
"Literally, 45 seconds later, I got an email from the marketing director saying 'Yes, you're first, so you're it,"' Salli said.
Students say playing with Foreigner at The Big E will be pretty big, but thinking about their entire journey to get there is even bigger.
"I'm mostly excited about being able to perform this time, my last year, with everybody in the chorus. It's my final year, so it's going to be a special moment, especially for me and the other seniors that will be graduating," Brobr added.
The Chicopee High School chorus will perform the song "I Want To Know What Love Is" along with Foreigner at The Big E arena on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
