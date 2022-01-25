CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A first-of-its-kind proposal in western Massachusetts is aimed at silencing cell phones in the classroom. Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser said Tuesday that they’re responding to pleas from teachers as students are still readjusting to in-person learning in the middle of the pandemic.
Kruser told us teachers have asked for her to do something about the distraction of cell phones in the classroom. Now, she has a plan and it has a lot of people talking.
“Yes, it’s drastic. Yes, it’s a huge change, but I really am doing it to help the kids, not as a punishment,” Kruser explained.
Students at Chicopee High School could soon see their cell phones locked up during the school day and it’s drawing mixed reaction.
“The students need to pay attention in school. We don’t build million-dollar schools so that they can go there and play with their cell phones,” said William Martin of Springfield.
Jesamei Gutierrez, a Chicopee High junior, added, “If they don’t want to give their phone regularly in the classroom, then what makes them think they’re going to put it in a pouch and lock it away?”
With the help of Yondr, a California-based company, students would each receive a pouch to magnetically lock their phones up while at school.
We sat down with Kruser to find out how it works.
“They would come in, they would show the administrator that their phone is turned off, they put it in the pouch and then the magnet locks it,” Kruser noted.
Kruser said there are schools in the Boston-area using this technology, but Chicopee would be the first to introduce it in western Massachusetts. She told Western Mass News that the school already has a policy that cell phones should be put away during the day, but it’s been hard to enforce with students reacclimating to in-person learning.
“We’ve seen it here this year already, all these TikTok challenges, and they can’t get away from it…so I’d like for them to be able to get away from it just for a little while and refocus,” Kruser added.
However, how would parents get in touch with their children if the school was on lockdown of in case of emergency?
“If there was that big of an emergency, they would shut down the signal,” Kruser noted.
Kruser added that keeping parents informed is already top priority in that situation.
“The very first thing that we do as a district is make sure we tell the parents as much as we can, as soon as we can,” Kruser said.
Some students told us it might take some convincing to disconnect for the day.
“If it comes down to it, I’ll give them my phone as long as I know I’m having it, then I’ll be fine with it, but I feel like not a lot of kids will feel the way that I feel,” said Chicopee High senior Angelina Holguin.
Kruser also told us me students who need their phones during the school day for medical reasons would be given Velcro pouches and even the teachers would be on board, receiving Velcro pouches of their own. The proposal will be on the agenda at the next school committee meeting.
