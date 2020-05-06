CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It is cap and gown day for Chicopee High School seniors, but coronavirus restrictions had them picking up their graduation gear in a very different way.
Cars were lined up on the front street, and seniors were excited to drive up and get their caps and gowns and see their teachers.
Spirits were high for the class of 2020.
Graduates-to-be were holding up signs, and their cars were decorated.
Teachers were cheering their students on and dancing to music doing their best to socially distance.
One senior said this means the world to him because he is the first in his family to graduate high school.
“I’m very emotional right now,” senior Anthony Peterson said. “I’m holding back a lot of tears, it means everything. I feel accomplished. This is actually like the biggest accomplishment of my life. It’s pretty cool. We did miss out on an actual graduation ceremony and an actual high school walkthrough, but this might be the next best thing for sure.”
“Just an awesome job,” anatomy teacher Wendy Blanchard said. “They’ve just kind of stepped up to the plate doing this remote learning. Just being able to get through the last six weeks.”
Peterson plans to join the army after he officially graduates from high school.
The virtual ceremony is set for June 4.
