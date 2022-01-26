CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Chicopee High School proposed to lock up cell phones in the classroom, and it has the whole community talking.
Western Mass News spoke with one teacher here at Chicopee High who explained how cell phone use has affected her English classes and how she would like to see things change moving forward.
“It's distracting from lessons, having to constantly say, ‘get off your cell phone, put your cell phone away,’” said Chicopee High English teacher Jodi Varzeas.
Do you think schools should be able to lock student phones away to prevent classroom distractions?
She sat down with Western Mass News to discuss Chicopee High School’s plan to stop cell phone use in the classroom. With the help of a technology company called “Yondr,” each student would receive a locked pouch for their phones which would be activated during the school day to keep their phone off and their focus on.
It would make Chicopee High the first school in western Massachusetts to introduce this technology.
“We’re looking for students to develop their speaking and listening skills, and the discussion will only get better,” said Varzeas.
She told Western Mass News that she saw the distractions ramp up after a return to in-person learning, and the teachers have pleaded for something to change.
“Their phone, during the pandemic when we were on lockdown and remote learning, really became their lifeline,” Varzeas told us. “Now that we’re back in school, it’s hard to separate that.“
The English teacher said that there has already been an abundance of technology in the classroom with each student owning a Chromebook. She added that the new program would take the pressure off teachers collecting the phones themselves.
“I have up to 30 kids in a class sometimes, and that’s a lot of money,” Varzeas said.
We learned from school officials that they would like to institute a trial program, which would run from early March until June 2023 and cost close to $16,000.
However, this policy change would need to be approved by the School Committee for it to move forward, and even teachers would receive Velcro pouches to store their phones during the school day.
“I model what I say,” said Varzeas. “I do not use my cell phone in class, it’s away.”
In Chicopee, this topic will be revisited at the next school committee meeting one week from Wednesday night. The public is encouraged to weigh in at that time.
