CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Chicopee lighting the way for the holiday season this year. The Mayor and Santa hosted the annual Christmas tree lighting outside City Hall Friday evening.
The library held their "cocoa carnival" beforehand, which included games and a story walk to the tree lighting. After, everyone was invited inside the auditorium to enjoy Christmas goodies.
