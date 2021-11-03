CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Chicopee honored Puerto Rican Heritage Month on Wednesday.
A flag raising ceremony was held this morning in front of city hall.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau honored and celebrated the contributions and accomplishments of Puerto Ricans in the city.
"We're really excited to put the flag up here in front of city hall. I know that it's going to be a special day for many of our Puerto Rican members of our community, so we're excited to be a part of it. We recognize every race color and creed here in the city of Chicopee. We're a diverse community and again, that's what this country's been founded on," Vieau explained.
He says, like all Chicopee residents, Puerto Ricans are helping shape the city for the present and future.
