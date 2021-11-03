The city of Chicopee honored Puerto Rican Heritage Month on Wednesday.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Chicopee honored Puerto Rican Heritage Month on Wednesday.

A flag raising ceremony was held this morning in front of city hall.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau honored and celebrated the contributions and accomplishments of Puerto Ricans in the city.

"We're really excited to put the flag up here in front of city hall.  I know that it's going to be a special day for many of our Puerto Rican members of our community, so we're excited to be a part of it.  We recognize every race color and creed here in the city of Chicopee.  We're a diverse community and again, that's what this country's been founded on," Vieau explained.

He says, like all Chicopee residents, Puerto Ricans are helping shape the city for the present and future.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.