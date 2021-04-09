CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were called to an early morning mobile home fire in Chicopee Friday morning.
According to officials, the fire was reported at a home on Somerset Road around 4 a.m.
Officials on scene say the home suffered tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage but thankfully, no one was injured.
Our Western Mass News crew also noticed the fire melted siding on neighboring houses.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments on-air and online.
