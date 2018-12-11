Three suspects that were involved in a home invasion in Chicopee are expected to appear in court today.
Officials say Ayman Khalifa, Austin Shepard and Efrain Diaz-Martinez Jr. will attend a hearing to determine whether they are a danger to society.
They're currently being held after pleading not guilty to charges in connection to last week's home invasion on Plante Circle.
Police tell Western Mass News the suspects ran from the scene and then encountered officers investigating a car crash.
An officer shot Khalifa in the shoulder and arm.
