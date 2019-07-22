CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The world of golf is watching what plays out in Chicopee this week, as dozens of young golfers are competing at an American Junior Golf Association tournament.
Chicopee Country Club is hosting the event for the first time ever, bringing in the best junior golfers from around the world and putting the city in the spotlight.
Young golfers at the Chicopee Country Club teed off on Monday, hoping to qualify for the American Junior Golf Association tournament.
The tournament is presented by the John D. Mineck Foundation and will host 96 talented golfers from across the globe. The golfers are between the ages of 12 to 19.
"It should be pretty fun and I cant wait to play some tournament golf on this course," said Ben Soicher of Mill Valley, CA.
Chicopee Country Club golf director Mike O'Neill told Western Mass News that hosting this event is a huge honor and privilege.
"It's fantastic. Like you said, there's golfers competing from around the world like China, Beijing, Hong Kong, all over the United States. These are kids looking to make that next step into the big college or some of them, I'm sure we'll see them on tour some day," O'Neill explained.
O'Neill said that after hosting the state high school golf championship last year, word traveled fast. The AJGA reached out and asked them to host the tournament.
The Chicopee Country Club is one of the top ten golf courses in the state and they told Western Mass News they've held many tournaments over the years, but this is their first national one.
O'Neill explained that AJGA junior is a major tour for young, talented golfers. Some current pro golfers used this tour as a stepping stone to kick start their golf careers.
"It's one of the biggest ones in the nation for junior golfers. Tiger Woods has won eight events on this tour back when he was junior. Phil Michelson, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, there's a lot of male and female golfers, Se-ri Pak to name one," O'Neill said.
Not only is the tournament providing a stage for inspiring professional golfers, it gives Chicopee a chance to show off their assets as a host city.
"A lot of people are going to the Cape. We are still trying to keep them here in Chicopee and this is one way that we can show them a well-manicured golf course and hopefully, they enjoy their stay here," O'Neill added.
The tournament itself begins on Wednesday and will finish up Friday afternoon.
The country club encourages spectators to come out to the course and witness some incredible future pro golfers.
