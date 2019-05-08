CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A busy Chicopee intersection is closed due to a crash.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Wednesday morning, a vehicle came off the Mass. Pike, went down a hill, and crashed into the bridge near Granby Road and Grattan Street.
That area is closed down to traffic as crews work to clear the scene. Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.
Wilk added that "very minor injuries" were reported in the crash.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
