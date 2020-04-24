CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another Western Massachusetts city has issued an order related to wearing face coverings.
Chicopee health director Lisa Sanders said Friday that effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, employees and customers of essential businesses are required to wear a face mask or other covering while at the business.
With regards to employees, the employer is to provide a cloth mask or other covering when they arrive for work, unless that employee chooses to wear a filtered mask or medical grade mask.
Businesses will be allowed to let employees use their own masks for one week after the order starts or until the business is able to get enough masks for their employees, whichever comes first.
The order adds that cloth face coverings must:
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops
- Include multiple layers of fabric
- Allow for breathing without restriction;
- Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
As it relates to customers of those essential businesses, the face covering should be any cloth that covers the nose and mouth. Those can include bandanas, turtleneck shirts, and scarves.
Sanders noted that the order is not intended for residents to enforce the policy and they "should not take it upon themselves to approach people in violation of this order."
In addition, social distancing guidelines should continue to be followed.
