CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Preparations began this morning for a Thanksgiving tradition in Chicopee, as the Knights of Columbus get ready for a feast.
From cranberry sauce to turkey and stuffing, the Chicopee Knights of Columbus are preparing to host thousands for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.
This is the twenty-eighth year dozens of volunteers gear up for the holiday feast.
It all started Monday morning and now, heading into the final stretch, event Chairman Paul Soja tells Western Mass News it’s been a team effort.
“They love it. They come in here, go right to work, they know what they’re doing," Soja tells us.
Starting at 8:00 Wednesday morning, volunteers put on their aprons and got right to work.
“There’s a lot to it. I mean, people don’t realize what goes on here until they show up and volunteer. It’s overwhelming.” stated Soja.
With a larger turnout of volunteers and more donations this year, the menu on Thursday will feature seventy-two full turkeys.
Chicopee Rotary volunteer John Arthur says getting to this point has been a year in the making.
“We work all year to get those funds to contribute to organizations such as this. For example, today, we presented a check for $1,000, but it takes us all year to annoy people for donations, but you know what? People are pretty good," said Arthur.
Arthur says for him, seeing a smile on each person's face is what makes it all worth while.
“The big thing is when you see the recipients. That’s what’s so cool about it and there’s a big thank you from the community too," added Arthur.
