CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In an effort to safely celebrate Halloween, the Chicopee Public Library is offering free festive bundles for those opting to stay in Saturday.
“In order to keep having some Halloween fun,” said Erin Daly, youth service coordinator at the library. “We are offering Halloween bundles so families can call us and we will grab some things for them.”
Typically during this time, the library would have a Halloween display of movies and books within the building. But this year, they are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the library is offering Halloween bundles which include a spooky-themed book, DVD and a craft kit.
“We have a monster pack of paper monsters, there's a paper bag puppet and little candy corn guy, a bat guy and a bookmark that kids can make at home,” she said. “And then we have a tootsie pop spider.”
Daly said they wanted to provide the community an opportunity to celebrate safely while also having a good time.
“I really like what our mayor said,” she said. “He didn’t say there was no Halloween, he said door-to-door trick-or-treating is not safe right now, but he encouraged everyone to get creative and find ways to celebrate that are safe”
Daly said the bundles are for all ages.
“We’ve got easy readers for those that are just starting to read, picture books for the whole family,” she said. “We’ve got harder chapter books for stronger reads, we’ve got stuff for everybody.”
The decorative bundles are available for anyone who has a library card and they can be picked up curbside.
“So we have a morning time 10-12 and an afternoon time 4-6 right now, but with daylight savings, it's going to go back to 3-5 and we have some Saturday mornings,” she said.
She said the library is planning on carrying out this tradition through the holiday season.
“We’re working on November right now,” she said. “We will definitely be doing some winter holidays stuff. We will have crafts for you until we are open again.”
