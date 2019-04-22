CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man was in district court Monday morning after he was accused of striking two pedestrians with his vehicle Friday night, killing one of them, while allegedly drunk driving.
David Delgado faces a number of charges in connection with the crash that claimed the life of a 24 year old Chicopee woman and seriously injured a 23 year old man.
Delgado's head remained down the entire time as the judge read his charges, including:
- Motor vehicle homicide under the influence of intoxicating liquor with a blood a blood alcohol level greater than 0.8
- OUI-Liquor and serious injury
- Leaving the scene of a personal injury or death (two counts)
On Friday night, police said the woman and man were walking down Chicopee Street when, suddenly, Delgado allegedly drove up on the curb, striking the pair.
When first responders arrived, they attended to the victims while other officers and good Samaritans were working on locating the suspect.
Moments later, Delgado was located away from his vehicle.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that officers on-scene could smell alcohol, noticed Delgado's speech was slurred, and had blood shot eyes.
Delgado is being held on $750,000 cash bail. He is expected to be in court again on May 22 for a pre-trial conference
At this time, police still have not released the identities of the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.