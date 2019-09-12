HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing charges after allegedly vandalizing cars in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Hitchcock Street after several residents reported a suspicious male had slashed tires on several vehicles.
A short time later, police spotted someone matching the suspect's description and detained him.
"The residents that had observed the suspect and had called Police were able to assist the Police Officers in identifying the suspicious male party as the subject who had slashed the tires on 4 different cars in the area," Albert explained.
Investigators searched the area and found a knife believed to have been used in the incident.
Police arrested 37-year-old Joseph Wolohan of Chicopee on four counts of vandalizing property. He will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Thursday.
Albert noted that Holyoke Police Chief Manuel Febo praises the efforts of those residents in helping officers with quickly helping locate the suspect.
"The Ward 3 Neighborhood Watch initiative has been very active and the Police Department has partnered with the residents of the Ward to help make it an effective Community Policing program," Albert said.
