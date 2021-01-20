SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man was arrested in Springfield Wednesday morning after allegedly stabbing and biting a Walmart security guard.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the Walmart on Boston road around 9:45 for a knife incident.
An investigation revealed 37-year-old Freddie Carrasquillo was approached by the security officer while attempting to shoplift.
Police say Carrasquillo pulled out a box cutter and engaged in a violent struggle in which he eventually bit and stabbed the security guard in the hand.
Carrasquillo was allegedly driving a stolen car onto Boston Road as officers arrived. Police were unable to catch him but eventually located the abandoned car on Oswego Street.
After searching the area, they were able to locate the suspect on Maple Street. A box cutter was found in Carrasquillo's jacket and officers were able to positively identify him and arrest him.
According to police, the suspect refused to put on a mask and repeatedly coughed on officers on the booking dock.
37-year-old Freddie Carrasquillo is now facing the following charges:
- Armed robbery
- Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon
- Armed assault to rob
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Assault & battery on a police officer (2 counts)
- Assault & battery
