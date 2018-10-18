Chicopee man arrested after hitting house with car, fleeing scene.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is behind bars after police say he hit a house with his vehicle and then drove off.
Officer Nicholas Gero of the Chicopee Police Department was driving his cruiser on Grattan Street when an oncoming, dark-colored SUV swerved into his lane and missed hitting him head-on by a matter of inches.
Officer Gero said that the driver of the SUV managed to hit a curb and then drive into a home before coming to a complete stop.
As Officer Gero approached the vehicle, the driver got out and ran off, leaving his female passenger behind.
Officer Gero immediately called in an ambulance and other officers to assist.
The passenger provided Chicopee Police Department with detailed information about the driver of the SUV, including his name and a brief description.
Not too long after, officers managed to located the driver in a backyard on Holly Street.
The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Bruce Charpentier of Chicopee, emitted a strong odor of alcohol and was very unsteady on his feet, according to Chicopee Police officials.
Charpentier later admitted to officers that he fled the scene, because he was afraid he would be sent to jail.
He also admitted to drinking several beers, and was placed under arrest.
Charpentier is faced with several charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
