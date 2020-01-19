Chicopee man arrested after officials execute search warrant.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is behind bars after authorities executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, members of the department's Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 15 Leonard Street around 3:45 p.m.
Arriving officers observed the suspect in question, later identified as 41-year-old Chicopee resident Anthony Fuller, leaving the residence.
Authorities approached Fuller and requested that he unclench his hands.
When he did, officers witnessed a small amount of marijuana fall to the ground.
Fuller was subsequently detained.
Officials seized several clear baggies with the corners torn off, several digital scales, gallon-sized bags of, what is believed to be, marijuana, and undisclosed amounts of cocaine, cash, and ammunition upon searching the suspect's residence.
Fuller was then taken into custody on the following charges:
- Trafficking in 18 grams or more of cocaine - subsequent offense
- Possession of a Class D substance - subsequent offense
- Possession of ammunition without a license
He was taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking where he was held on $25,000 bail until his arraignment.
