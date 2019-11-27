CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A police chase that traveled through a number of western Mass. communities early Wednesday morning has ended in the arrest of a Chicopee man.
We're told 40-year-old, Michael Januszwho allegedly fled from officers in his vehicle after being pulled over around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning on Chicopee Street.
Police say Janusz failed to stop at a red light.
"Officer Szura recognized this vehicle, and operator, as an individual that has been involved in firearm and drug offenses. Upon stopping the vehicle, he noticed the operator making many movements inside the vehicle, with his right arm," explains Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk.
As back up arrived and officers began their investigation, that's when Janusz reportedly fled from police.
"The operator was very nervous and would not make eye contact. He kept reaching for a backpack. Officer Szura told him to keep his hands on the steering wheel, and began asking questions. At one point, he was asked if there was anything in the car that officers should be aware of. The operator answered "No" then put the car in drive and sped away," Wilk says.
We're told police pursued this vehicle through Chicopee, on to I-391, then into Springfield, I-91, and back on I-391.
State Police also involved in the pursuit, attempted to use Stop Sticks on I-391, but Janusz was able to avoid them, Wilk reports.
We're told police continued to pursue his vehicle into Holyoke, and then into South Hadley before ending on a dead end street.
Allegedly Janusz then ran from the vehicle but was soon caught by pursuing officers.
He's been charged with Speeding, Failure to Stop for Police, Fail to Stop at Red Lights, Negligent Operation, Marked Lanes Violation, Fail to Wear Seat Belt, Attempt to Bribe a Police Officer and Immediate Threat to Registry.
Police say $4,000 was put into evidence during his booking.
"The Registry was notified for an immediate threat to revoke the right to drive," Wilk adds.
Janusz was held on $1,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned today Wednesday, November 27th.
