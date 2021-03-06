SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man was arrested Friday night.
Springfield Police Department Narcotics Detectives seized a stolen firearm Friday night.
Officers arrested Rondell Diaz, 23, of Chicopee in the area of Union and Maple Street Friday night for a stolen firearm. The gun was reported stolen out of Hadley.
According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, additional information and charges will be released Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.