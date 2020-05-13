SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Chicopee man was arrested in Springfield Monday night after ramming a cruiser and leading officers on a short pursuit.
Around 9:30 p.m., Springfield Police arrested Devante Guthrie, 21, police said.
About 15 minutes earlier, an officer spotted a car without any lights on in the area of Belmont and Sumner Avenue, police said.
The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Sorrento Street and Alderman Street, but Guthrie drove his car in reverse ramming the front of the officers’ cruiser, police said.
Guthrie then drove off, running several red lights before losing control of his car on the 0-100 block of Allen Street, police said.
He then fled on foot and was taken into custody, while resisting arrest, on the 400 block of Oakland Street, police said.
Guthrie was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, resisting arrest, reckless operations of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, failure to stop for police, number plate violation and unregistered motor vehicle,
