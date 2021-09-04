NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Chicopee resident was arrested and charged after stabbing a Greenfield resident in Pulaski Park in Northampton Friday night, according to Northampton Police.
Sergent Josef Barszcz told Western Mass News the department was called to Pulaski Park after 8:00 Friday night after a call came in about an altercation involving a knife.
When Northampton Police arrived on the scene, a 46-year-old male party from Greenfield was found. Police said he was stabbed about three times by a small folding knife. The victim was transported to Cooley-Dickinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim's identity will not be released.
After talking to a few witnesses, the suspect, 48-year-old Tobi Bodziak from Chicopee, was found a short distance away from the park near his vehicle. Police told Western Mass News he was subsequently arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Sgt. Barszcz told Western Mass News that the incident began as a disturbance between the victim and suspect before it escalated.
