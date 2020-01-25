Chicopee man arrested following altercation at gas station.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in connection to an altercation at a local gas station.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, officers were called to 95 West Street around 2:10 p.m. for a report of a fight inside the Shell Gas Station involving a male, a female, and possibly employees.
Officials also received a report that a knife was shown.
Officer Chris Kuenzel was first on scene and asked a male standing in front of the door what was occurring.
The man, later identified as 46-year-old Chicopee resident Victor Mattey, became agitated and began to clench his fists.
He informed Officer Kuenzel that he was involved in the incident and proceeded to walk towards him, his hand reaching towards his waistband.
Mattey was asked to put his hands up, but refused to comply and continued advancing towards the officer, his hands searching through his pockets and waistband.
Officer Kuenzel then drew his firearm out of fear that Mattey would continue to not follow his commands, and ordered him to stop.
Mattey complied and then told the officer "you gonna shoot me, do it", before making a derogatory comment towards Officer Kuenzel.
Additional officers arrived to assist and were able to get Mattey to his knees.
Mattey continued to fight and resist as officers handcuffed him and walked him to a cruiser.
Officers had to use pepper spray on Mattey in order to deescalate the situation and get him into the cruiser.
It was later determined that Mattey had made sexual and threatening remarks towards gas station employees prior to when officers arrived on scene.
When a female employee turned after bringing him food, Mattey struck her in the head, sparking a fight inside the store.
At some point during the incident, Mattey pulled a knife out, but it was knocked away from him and kept by the customers.
Wilk says that no one was seriously injured during the incident.
Mattey was taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking, where he continued to issue threatening comments towards officers.
He was held on $500 bail until his appearance in district court the following morning, where he was arraigned on the following charges:
- Disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon
- Assault and battery (two counts)
- Disorderly conduct
- Resisting arrest
- Threat to commit a crime
