CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing charges after a Monday night disturbance.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 6:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a report of multiple people fighting at the corner of Miller and School Streets.
Police arrived and found those reportedly involved. The victim told investigators that a man whom he knows, and who is known to police, asked him for money.
The victim reportedly told the man no and to leave him alone.
"The suspect continued to follow him, and, at some point, knocked him to the ground, and went through his pockets. The victim did have a bloody nose, and abrasions consistent with being assaulted," Wilk explained.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Kenny of Chicopee, was located on Exchange Street and was arrested following further investigation on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed assault with intent to rob.
Kenny was booked at Chicopee Police headquarters and was released after paying $1,040 bail. Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.
