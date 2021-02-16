CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man was arrested on drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Chicopee Police arrested a man on Tuesday for trafficking cocaine and various firearms charges.
On Tuesday, Chicopee Detectives with assistance from the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Rivers Ave.
They located an illegally possessed firearm and approximately 190 grams of cocaine.
Officials arrested Jose Hernandez, 33, of Chicopee.
Hernandez was charged with:
- Trafficking Class B drug
- Possession of a Firearm Without a License
- Possession of Ammunition Without a License
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
An additional firearm was located within the residence. The owner of that firearm was not present during the execution of the search warrant and will be summoned to court for Improper Storage of a Firearm.
