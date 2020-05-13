CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Mass's United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling reported that a Chicopee man was arrested on drug distribution charges on February 28.
33-year-old Brett Garcia was charged with possession with an intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
The indictment in the case was unsealed today - was the result of an investigation into heroin trafficking in Chicopee.
Garcia was arraigned today and was detained pending a hearing scheduled on Friday, May 15.
