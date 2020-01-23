Chicopee man arrested in connection to Hadley armed robbery.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is behind bars after police say he robbed a local movie theater at gunpoint.
According to Hadley Police Lt. Michael Kuc, officers responded to the Cinemark Movie Theaters inside the Hampshire Mall around 7:30 Tuesday night for a report of an armed robbery.
Officers were told that a male, later identified as 28-year-old Chicopee resident Joshua Cruz, showed a gun and demanded cash from the register.
Cruz reportedly got away with between $400 and $600.
Authorities were able to identify Cruz through surveillance footage and evidence that had originally been obtained by the Holyoke Police Department in a separate incident.
Cruz was then located and arrested in Franklin County.
He will be transferred to the Holyoke District Court, where warrants had already been issued for his arrest.
Cruz will be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court at a later date.
