Chicopee man arrested in Springfield on drug distribution charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man was taken into custody Friday afternoon on heroin and cocaine distribution charges.
Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, detectives witnessed a drug transaction take place on the 1000 block of Dwight Street, which is located in the North End of the city.
Walsh adds that , under the direction of Sgt. James Mazza and Sgt. Ron Sheehan, members of the Strategic Impact Unit were able to locate the primary suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Chicopee resident Jomar Munoz, in the area of Main and Church Streets.
Police were able to recover seventeen bags of heroin and twenty-one bags of cocaine from Munoz, and was subsequently placed under arrest.
Munoz is being charged with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, as well as possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.
He is expected to appear in court sometime later this week for his arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.