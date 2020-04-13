CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is under arrest following an alleged assault late last week.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Friday afternoon, officers were called to a reported assault at 470 Memorial Drive. It was also reported that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police arrived and located a 66-year-old man who was on the ground with visible injuries to his ear, nose, and legs and he was shaking.
"He was able to tell our officers that a vehicle came through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, almost striking him, and that he went to tell the driver to slow down," Wilk explained.
An argument broke out, during which a male passenger reportedly got out of the car, walked up to the victim, and punched him. The victim then fell to the ground, the suspect began kicking the victim, and then the suspect fled the scene.
Wilk said that as officers were caring for the victim, the suspect - identified as 22-year-old Timothy Lynch of Chicopee - reportedly said that he did not like that the victim was not being respectful to this friend.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Lynch was placed under arrest and charged with assault and battery with injuries on a person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60. He was booked and bail was set at $500.
"The bail clerk came to our PD to bail out Mr Lynch. During this process, he became belligerent, and non-cooperative. The bail clerk then revoked the bail. While attempting to place him back into a cell, he began fighting, and resisting with our officers. He was placed back in his cell, then transferred to the Ludlow Correctional Facility," Wilk explained.
This whole 'disrespectful' thing seems to have become accepted as an excuse for cowards to do anything to anyone whenever the mood strikes. I notice the victims in these cases are incapable of defending themselves. It is simply an excuse to pick on the weak and somehow justify it because they 'started it.' Hopefully he, and others like him, will be disrespected in prison. We'll see how they react to that in that situation . . .
