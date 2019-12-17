CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is facing a drug charge following a Chicopee Police investigation.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that members of their department were granted a search warrant for a Grattan Street residence following an investigation into heroin distribution.
As authorities were moving to execute that warrant on Friday, they reportedly saw the subject of their investigation, 29-year-old Charles Ismael Cabrera-Perez of Chicopee, leave the home and get into his car.
Cabrera-Perez was taken out of the car without incident and placed into custody while the search was conducted.
Wilk said that investigators seized over 2,290 baggies of heroin, $1,000 in cash, sandwich bags, and a digital scale.
Cabrera-Perez was then arrested and charged with trafficking in 36 grams or more of heroin. He was processed at Chicopee Police headquarters and released on $540 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.