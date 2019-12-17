CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is facing a drug charge following a Chicopee Police investigation.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that members of their department were granted a search warrant for a Grattan Street residence following an investigation into heroin distribution.

As authorities were moving to execute that warrant on Friday, they reportedly saw the subject of their investigation, 29-year-old Charles Ismael Cabrera-Perez of Chicopee, leave the home and get into his car.

Cabrera-Perez was taken out of the car without incident and placed into custody while the search was conducted.

Wilk said that investigators seized over 2,290 baggies of heroin, $1,000 in cash, sandwich bags, and a digital scale.

Cabrera-Perez was then arrested and charged with trafficking in 36 grams or more of heroin.  He was processed at Chicopee Police headquarters and released on $540 bail.

