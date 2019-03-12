SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man has been arrested on his fourth OUI charge following a crash last night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a crash with injuries in the 300 block of Boston Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Police explained that two cars were traveling west on Boston Road when, as they approached Massreco Street, a car allegedly driven by 44-year-old John Knox of Chicopee tried to make a right turn from the left lane and collided with the other car.
"The car that was hit was forced into the yard of a home on Boston Road, eventually colliding with an unoccupied parked car in a driveway," Walsh explained.
Investigators said that the car that was reportedly struck by Knox then went into the front stairs of the home.
The collision also forced the parked car to make contact with the house.
Two adults and a small child that were in the struck car were taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
"When Officers spoke to Mr. Knox, Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Mr. Knox denied drinking alcohol and shoved an officer. Mr. Knox was then detained. While being moved to a police cruiser, Mr. Knox continued to resist arrest until he was placed in the back seat of a cruiser," Walsh added.
During the investigation, police reportedly saw a 24 ounce beer can in the rear passenger seat that appeared to been still cold and spilled, as well as an ignition interlock device that had been allegedly modified and manipulated.
Knox was arrested on several charges including operating under the influence (fourth offense), assault and battery on a police officer, tampering with an ignition interlock device, disorderly conduct, threat to commit a crime, resisting arrest, and possession of an open container of alcohol. He was also cited for improper turn and failure to yield.
