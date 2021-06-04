SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man has been arrested for possession of a firearm in Springfield.
Springfield Police were investigating 22-year-old Jorge Montano for weeks before his arrest on Wednesday morning.
After a traffic stop, officers arrested Montano at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street after a ghost gun was found in his center console.
He is now facing charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh noted that Montano was arrested for having a loaded firearm in his car in March 2020 and was out on $500 bail on that charge when he was arrested on Wednesday.
