CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence into a road work site.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police were working a road construction detail around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sheridan Street and Memorial Drive when they saw a vehicle drive past 'Road Closed' signage and come towards the work site.
One officer on-scene tried several times to direct the driver away from the site, but the driver reportedly ignored those directions.
Another officer working the detail was able to motion the driver to stop. As he spoke with the driver, identified as 39-year-old Seth Clapp of Chicopee, he found that Clapp had red and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol.
When asked if he had been drinking, Clapp allegedly yelled profanity at the officer, at which time, he was asked to get out of the car.
Wilk noted that Clapp got out, refused any other direction, and was placed under arrest.
"He was told to turn around, and at that point, began to resist and not comply," Wilk added added.
Clapp was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest. He was booked at Chicopee Police headquarters, released on $40, and will appear in court for an arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.