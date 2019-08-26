CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a crash late last week.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Friday night, police were called to a crash in the drive-thru at Taco Bell on Memorial Drive.
When officers arrived, they saw that the driver of one of the vehicles - identified as 41-year-old Michael Smola of Chicopee - had gotten out of his car and was reportedly using the door's frame to keep himself steady.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
"In speaking with this operator, officers noticed he had red, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and detected an odor of alcohol coming from his breath," Wilk added.
Officers reportedly also observed that, when asked for his license and registration, Smola needed to steady himself to get back into the car.
Following an investigation, officers placed Smola under arrest on charges of operating under the influence (third offense), no inspection sticker, and failure to use care when stopping/starting.
Smola was booked and released on $540 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.
