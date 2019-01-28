CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing a second OUI charge following his arrest over the weekend.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, someone called police reporting that a vehicle was all over the road in the area of Sheridan Street and almost hit several other cars.
Police responded and were able to locate that vehicle on Casey Drive.
As officers approached, they reportedly detected a strong odor of alcohol and saw that the driver - identified by police as 56-year-old Roger Desorcy of Chicopee - was stumbling and almost fell while trying to walk.
Desorcy then allegedly got back into the vehicle, took off, and refused to stop for police. He eventually stopped after pulling into a Casey Drive driveway.
Wilk noted that officers then spoke with the witness, who said that Desorcy allegedly proceeded off of I-291 and went onto Fuller Road and swerved between lanes and almost causing three crashes.
The witness reportedly told police that Desorcy then stopped allegedly on Champion Drive and appeared to have fallen sleep.
"Officers asked the operator for his license, and he produced a military benefits card instead. Several times, he was asked for his license, and he finally produced it. He continued to tell officers that 'I am in my driveway,'" Wilk noted.
Investigators determined that Desorcy was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest. As he was being taken into custody, he allegedly began to use his body to pull away, wouldn't get into the cruiser, and yelled racial slurs towards police.
Inside the vehicle, police reportedly found a large bottle of alcohol that had a broken seal.
Desorcy is facing several charges including operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), resisting arrest, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol in an motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police. He was booked at Chicopee Police and was released on $290 bail.
