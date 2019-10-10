Chicopee man arrested on shoplifting charge for second time.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is behind bars after police say he stole from a local Family Dollar.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 5:15 Wednesday evening, officers were called to Exchange Street for a report of a robbery.
Arriving officers spoke with witnesses, who told police that a man wearing tie die jeans and a black jersey stole something off of an unsuspecting individual and then ran off.
Witnesses informed police that the alleged victim had left the area.
As they continued to investigate the alleged incident, officers were notified of a shoplifting incident that took place at the Family Dollar at 209 Exchange Street and that the suspect in question was possibly the person involved in the original theft they were called to.
Officers reviewed security footage from the Family Dollar and determined that the suspect, who matched the description of the person involved in the alleged theft they were originally called to, had cut open an energy drink case with a box cutter and placed the beverages into a backpack.
Based off of eyewitness accounts and wet footprints, officers were able to track the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Chicopee resident Damian Camillo, to his address at 30 Center Street.
He was then placed under arrest and was charged with one count of shoplifting (second offense).
Camillo was then taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking and was held there until his arraignment on Thursday morning in district court.
